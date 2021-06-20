Liga MX: Atlético San Luis confirms the arrival of Chivas player as his reinforcement

After confirming the casualties heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, Atlético San Luis has confirmed the midfielder Zahid Muñoz as their first official reinforcement for next season.

Through Twitter, the team from Potosí led by the Uruguayan coach Marcelo mendez announced that the 20-year-old midfielder will be part of the team after his passage with the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara.

“From rojiblanco to rojiblanco, Zahid you are already my brother We know your quality and we know that you are coming to break it! #ConAwante”, they wrote with a video of the best moments that he lived in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX Expansion League with him CD Tapatío.

Midfielder Zahid Muñoz will begin a new stage in his career with Atlético San Luis after playing 22 official matches with him. CD Tapatío in the 2020-2021 season, 17 of them as a starter, scoring three goals.

