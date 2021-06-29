Liga MX: Atlético San Luis announces the departure of Pablo Barrera and Federico Gino for the Apertura 2021

After they will add their first registrations for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, Atlético San Luis has confirmed that the midfielder Federico Gino and the extreme Pablo Barrera are his new casualties.

Through Twitter, the team from Potosi led by the coach Marcelo Mendez Russo announced that the Uruguayan element and the Mexican offensive do not enter into the team’s plans for the following season.

“OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION To our fans: We inform you that Pablo Barrera and Federico Gino are joining the Club’s official casualties for the 2021 Apertura Tournament”.

“We thank them for their dedication and commitment shown during their stay at the Club, wishing them the best of success in their future projects.”

It should be noted that Atlético San Luis will seek, under the tutelage of coach Marcelo Méndez Russo, to reverse what was experienced in the 2020-2021 season of Liga MX, which ended at the bottom of the quotient table.

