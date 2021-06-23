Liga MX: Atlético San Luis announces Efraín Orona from Club Pachuca as reinforcement

The footballer Efraín Orona of the Tuzos del Pachuca inside of MX League, was announced as the new reinforcement of the Atlético de San Luis de Marcelo mendez, for this Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Chihuahuense, Efraín Orona, joins our team as the fourth reinforcement for Apertura 2021. Welcome, Efraín! “, Was the message of the club for its new reinforcement.

The new Atlético de San Luis board signed the Mexican midfielder after announcing the withdrawal of 10 players from the previous tournament’s squad.

Efraín Orona works as a midfielder and was trained in the basic forces of the Tuzos, where in the last year he played a total of 12 games with Uruguayan coach Paulo Pezzolano.

This high would be the fourth in the Atlético de San Luis team, which would join those already confirmed by Vladimir Moragrega, William Mejía and Zahid Muñoz, in addition to their new coach. the Uruguayan Marcelo Méndez

