Liga MX: Atlético San Luis announces Camilo Mayada as its new withdrawal for Apertura 2021

Following recent additions to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, Atlético San Luis confirmed that midfielder Camilo Mayada will no longer continue in the institution for the following season.

Through Twitter, the team from Potosí led by the coach Marcelo Mendez Russo reported the 30-year-old Uruguayan midfielder as his new low for the next tournament in Mexican soccer.

“San Luis will always be your home! Thanks Camilo!” they wrote.

Midfielder Camilo Mayada closes his two-season cycle defending the colors of Atlético San Luis, where he played 56 official Liga MX games as a starter, registering two assists.

