Liga MX: Atlético San Luis announces 10 casualties for the Apertura 2021

Atlético de San Luis made a real “clean” for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, after the terrible Closing 2021, as it officially announced the removal of ten members of the first team.

Through his social networks, the Athletic of San Luis announced the departure of seven players who did not enter plans for the Opening 2021 and they will have to look for a new team for the next campaign.

“We inform you that the players Dionicio Escalante, Rodrigo Noya, Ventura Alvarado, Jorge Sánchez, Diego Pineda, Axel Werner and Felipe Rodríguez, are the official casualties of our team up to this moment.”

In addition, they also reported that three elements who were on loan in the Potosí team, ended their contract and must return to their respective clubs, completing the ten casualties in total.

“On the other hand, Ramiro González, Pablo López and Lucas Passerini ended their loan contracts, for which they will return to their home clubs.”

