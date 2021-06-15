Liga MX: Atlético San Luis adds new reinforcement from Club América

Atlético San Luis adds a new reinforcement for the 2021 Opening of the MX League and it is José Hernández Clemente Hernández, Club América youth squad, to have minutes with the Potosí team that are making many changes in their squad.

According to what was revealed by Josh Mendoza, Hernández Clemente will leave América to play with Atlético San Luis, after spending a year on loan with Cancún FC in the Liga de Expansión MX.

Also read: Club América: Arturo Vidal is willing to negotiate his signing to the Eagles

In addition, he reiterated that Emilio Sánchez will play with Mazatlán FC for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX, since he has no place in the team led by Santiago Solari who is currently looking for more reinforcements for the next tournament.

AMERICA * Henry Martín signed its renewal until 2024. * Emilio Sánchez is on loan to Mazatlán FC. * Clemente Hernández, who played 1 year on loan at Cancún FC, arrives at Atlético San Luis. * Oswaldo León also ended a loan with Cancún FC, his future is still unknown. – Josh Mendoza ⚽ (@JoshimarMM) June 15, 2021

Also, recently Henry Martín announced his renewal with América where he extended his contract until 2024, after scoring 7 goals in the last Clausura 2021 tournament with Azulcremas.

In the last year with Cancún FC, Hernández Clemente played 25 games in Liga de Expansión MX where he managed to score 5 goals.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content