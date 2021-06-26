Liga MX: Atlético San Luis adds a player from the Liga de Expansión MX as reinforcement

After his successful time with the team of Tepatitlan FC on the Expansion League MX, goalkeeper Andrés Sánchez will live his first experience in Liga MX as a reinforcement of Atlético San Luis for him Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the Potosino team welcomed the 23-year-old Mexican goalkeeper as their new signing, being the Argentine’s competition Marcelo barovero in the arch of the institution.

“Welcome @ Sanchez031097!” They wrote.

Welcome @ Sanchez031097! ⚪️ #ConAwante pic.twitter.com/5fOCvbjRF2 – Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) June 25, 2021

After the news, the Tepatitlán team dedicated an emotional farewell message to goalkeeper Andrés Sánchez and confirming his new withdrawal for the Apertura 2021 tournament of the Liga de Expansión MX.

“You have to break it yes or yes, @ Sanchez031097. You take good care of it, @ AtletideSanLuis”, they wrote.

You have to break it yes or yes, @ Sanchez031097 You take good care of me, @AtletideSanLuis pic.twitter.com/00m2ZV0n2d – Champion of Champions 2021 (@TepatitlanFC) June 25, 2021

