Liga MX: Atlético San is reinforced with a forward from Los Tuzos del Pachuca

Atlético de San Luis continues to add reinforcements for the Apertura 2021 and after the arrival of 11 reinforcements, it seems that players will continue to arrive, since now they have announced Luis Calzadilla, a player for the Tuzos del Pachuca who is a forward.

In social networks, the Potosí team welcomed the 21-year-old forward, who arrives after 6 years as a Pachuca player.

“You are already part of the rojiblanca family! Welcome, Luis!”. Wrote the Club de San Luis.

Calzadilla, 21, made his debut with Tuzos in the 2019 Apertura and in the First Division, he has played 3 games, the last of them in the 2021 Guardians.

With the Sub 20, he was a fundamental element, starting 14 of the 17 games and scoring 5 goals with the Bella Airosa team.

