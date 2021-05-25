Liga MX: Atlético Madrid will stop owning Atlético San Luis

Despite having the support of the Atlético de Madrid, the Potosino team has not managed to have a leading role in Mexican soccer, which has caused some annoyance from Spain, which is why they would abandon the MX League.

During yesterday afternoon, Alberto Marrero, President of the Athletic San Luis, requested permission from the Assembly of Owners to begin managing the sale of the franchise, according to David Medrano’s column.

Also read: Club América: Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti captured at a party with escorts before the Liguilla (Photos)

The source points out that the fine they had to pay plus the poor performance of the team were factors for the Spanish owners to analyze their future in Mexican football. The Assembly, as it did with Necaxa, accepts the request and the Potosí cadre agreed to listen to the offer of a group of US investors.

Also read: Liga MX League: Prediction and favorite to win the Final Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

It should be remembered that a few days ago, Merrero confirmed that there was interest from a foreign investor, who intends to leave the franchise in San Luis Potosí. . The Assembly of Owners gave a deadline until July for its sale, so they would indicate the Opening 2021, with a revolution.