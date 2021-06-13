Liga MX: Atlético de San Luis would have “tied” Marcelo Barovero

Atlético de San Luis will release a goalkeeper for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, as Marcelo “el Trapito” Barovero I would be returning to the MX League after passing through Burgos in the Second Division of Spain.

According to information from the journalist César Luis Merlo, the “Trapito” Barovero would already be tied to the Potosí team, as he will sign a contract for the next two seasons.

“Marcelo Barovero returns to Mexican football: he will reinforce Atlético San Luis. The goalkeeper will sign a contract for two seasons. It will be his third club after the steps through Necaxa and Rayados. The only thing that remains is for him to terminate with Burgos. “

For San Luis to make this contract official, it would only be necessary for Marcelo Barovero to end his relationship with Burgos of Spain, to make his return to Mexican football complete.

This will be the third team in the MX League where the Argentine goalkeeper plays, as he previously went through Rayados del Monterrey and Rayos del Necaxa.

