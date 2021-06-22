Liga MX: Atlético de San Luis makes the signing of Vladimir Moragrega official

After a clean-up where the departure of ten players was announced for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, Atlético de San Luis made the Mexican striker official. Vladimir Moragrega for the next campaign.

Through their social networks, the Potosí team announced the signing of Moragrega, a 22-year-old attacker, who comes from the Atlantean Iron Colts, from the Expansion League MX.

“Today we announce the arrival of Vladimir Moragrega as our second reinforcement for # Apertura2021. Bɪᴇɴᴠᴇɴɪᴅᴏ ᴀʟ ᴇϙᴜɪᴘᴏ ᴘᴏᴛᴏsɪɴᴏ! “

In the 2021 Clausura Tournament, Vladimir Moragrega played a total of 19 matches, between the regular phase and the league, in which he managed to score seven goals in 1392 minutes played.

Previously, Moragrega had sounded like one of the possible reinforcements of Chivas del Guadalajara for this new campaign, however he ended up being signed by Atléti de San Luis.

