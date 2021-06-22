Liga MX: Atlético de San Luis makes the signing of Rivaldo Lozano official

After announcing 10 casualties for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX, Atlético de San Luis begins to “rebuild” the squad for the next tournament and has already added a new addition.

Through his social networks, the Athletic San Luis announced the signing of the Mexican defender Rivaldo Loazno, who comes from the Jaiba Brava from TM Fútbol Club, of the Expansion League MX.

“Straight from the wild crab, Rivaldo Lozano comes to our team! Welcome to your new home! “

The youth squad of the Rojinegros del Atlas arrived at Jaiba Brava as a reinforcement for the Clausura 2021, and in three tournaments (the first canceled by Covid-19) he added a total of 21 games played, where he managed to score a goal.

In addition, José Rivaldo Lozano managed to be crowned champion of the MX Expansion League in the 2020 Apertura Tournament, and later lost the final of the Champion of Champions against Tepatitlán FC.

