Liga MX: Atlético de San Luis feels the pressure of the Percentage Table, says Pedro García

The technical assistant of Leonel Rocco, who was not after being expelled on Matchday 13 against the Pumas of the UNAMHe admitted that it was a defeat that left him hurt, that this keeps him in the basement of the Percentage Table and in the area of ​​a fine of 120 million pesos.

“The feeling of defeat is always one of pain and more so when the string of games is quite important. We continue with the same, we take the defeat, we do not score points, we keep saying the same thing, always falling into the same situation.

Also read: Celia Lora poses as daring in a tiny swimsuit

“You have to get out of there (bottom of the quotient), anything else is to add the same thing that we have been saying from date to date,” said the Atlético de San Luis technical assistant, who will host Puebla for the next day.

Those led by Pedro García (in that match against Juárez) remain at the bottom of the Percentage Table with 0.9846, below Atlas who have 1.0206 and Juárez with 1.122.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content