Liga MX: Atlético de Madrid confirms that it is still the majority partner of San Luis

The directive of the MX League headed by Mikel Arriola, reported that the Athletic Club of Madrid of the Spanish League, continues to lead the San Luis project with new managers for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

After a series of studies and sale options, Atlético de Madrid has informed the MX League that it will maintain its project in Mexico, apparently as the majority partner of the Atlético San Luis club and strengthen its management team “, were the message of league.

Through a press release on their social networks, the Liga MX board confirmed that the owners of Atlético de Madrid will continue as majority partners of San Luis, but with a new management team.

They heard offers but in the end Atlético de Madrid informed and reaffirmed to Liga MX that it will continue to be the majority partner of Atlético de San Luis. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/NQLzw38nW5 – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 12, 2021

In the same way, the incorporation of Severiano García as general director of the club and Rodrigo Incera as director in his entity from Potosí, who have come from leading the Club Puebla project in recent years, was reported.

