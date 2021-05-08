Liga MX: Atlas vs Tigres at risk due to atmospheric alert in the ZMG

The Rojinegros del Atlas receive this Saturday, May 8, the UANL Tigres at the Jalisco Stadium, for the playoffs Closing 2021, although the meeting remains in the air due to the atmospheric conditions presented by the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

According to information from the journalist César Huerta, the fans have not been able to enter the Jalisco Stadium due to air conditions, since the Atmospheric Alert was activated due to the new fire in the Spring Forest, which affected several municipalities of the ZMG.

“The gray sky over Jalisco and the fans are not allowed to enter. There is an atmospheric alert in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. “

The gray sky over Jalisco and fans are not allowed to enter. There is an atmospheric alert in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/TmlzuvAhmE – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) May 8, 2021

According to information from the Government of Jalisco, if the atmospheric alert is activated, actions such as “Avoid the entry of smoke through doors and windows, keep pets indoors and avoid outdoor activities”

Remember that the atmospheric alert is still active for the municipalities of Tala, Zapopan, Guadalajara and Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, we ask you to heed the recommendations and remain informed through our official channels. pic.twitter.com/WCnqM2yalg – Government of Jalisco (@GobiernoJalisco) May 8, 2021

So far, two hours before the opening whistle (7:00 pm) neither the MX League nor the Rojinegro team have issued any statement about the Repechage match against the UANL Tigres.

However, according to information from Raymundo González, so far there is no plan to modify the encounter between foxes and felines, despite the conditions that exist in the Perla Tapatia.

It is not contemplated to modify the Atlas vs Tigres match due to the environmental contingency after the fire in the La Primavera forest. – Raymundo González (@rgtito) May 8, 2021

