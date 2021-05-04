Liga MX: Atlas, San Luis and Juárez will have only one week to pay a penalty for relegation

The defeat of Athletic of San Luis against Pachuca, he defined the future of the last 3 teams in the Liga MX Percentage Table and as confirmed by the President of the League, Mikel Arriola, Atlas, Juárez and San Luis, they must pay half of the fine in a week, that is, 10 days after the end of the tournament.

The Braves of FC Juárez will have to pay the amount of 50 million, Atlas 70 and San Luis, last place, 120 million, to accumulate a total of 240 that will be distributed among the teams of the Liga de Expansión MX.

The 3 teams will have until May 14 to pay half of their debts and the other 50% must be paid 10 days before starting the Apertura 2021.

It is worth mentioning that the Atlas fine will be paid by Grupo Orlegi and Grupo Salinas, as well as that of San Luis, Atlético Madrid and the Payán family.

The Juárez board of directors is the only one that will pay its debt in full, since it does not have another company to back it up or, as in the case of Atlas, a past administration.

