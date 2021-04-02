Liga MX: Atlas recovers Edgar Zaldívar for the match against Xolos on matchday 13

Los Rojinegros del Atlas have closed with their preparation training, to face the match corresponding to matchday 13 of Liga MX Closing tournament 2021 in condition of premises before Xolos de Tijuana.

After being seven months in recovery from his knee injury, the Guadalajara team has announced the return of midfielder Edgar Zaldívar in the face of the commitment against the border this weekend.

Through Twitter, the Academy team released the video where they showed the moment in which the Mexican midfielder suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and the images of this day’s training, accompanied by the following words.

There was pain, tears, but always the support of your family, the team and La Fiel. What was never broken was your desire, your passion and the effort every day to return. You’re back today, Edgar Zaldívar, and we already want to see you with La Rojinegra. # LateConFuria ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Uwmhj8YlVA – Atlas FC (@atlasfc) April 2, 2021

Los Rojinegros del Atlas will seek to return to the path of victory in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX, upon receiving the visit of the Xolos de Tijuana in the action of matchday 13.

