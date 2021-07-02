Liga MX: Atlas ‘puts pressure’ on Club América with the case of Renato Ibarra

The Rojinegros of the Atlas continue looking for a way to retain Renato Ibarra in the team for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, since the player’s high salary would be an impediment for the people of Guadalajara to stay with the player, since the Eagles of Club América would look for the ‘Foxes’ to take charge of most of the token by the Ecuadorian.

In an interview with W Deportes, José Riestra, assured that at the moment in the Atlas they are not in a hurry to close the Renato Ibarra issue as soon as possible, since the transfer market is long and they have alternatives to be able to extend the link of the Club América player .

“We continue in talks. We have a couple of alternatives and it is a long transfer period; we will be on the lookout to make the best decision. The player is from America and has a 2-year contract, “he declared.

It should be remembered that the intention of América with Renato Ibarra is to sell or lend it, as long as the interested club pays 80% of his salary and not 50% as Atlas did in the previous season.

The Ecuadorian attacker arrived at the Atlas team by way of a loan in the 2020 Guardians Tournament, for two seasons after not entering into the plans of the Eagles of America board that had Miguel Herrera as a coach.

