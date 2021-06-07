Liga MX: Atlas officially announces its casualties for the 2021 Apertura Tournament

The Atlas directive in the MX League, officially announced his casualties for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament under the command of Diego CoccaThese being the footballers Víctor Malcorra, Javier Correa and Armando Escobar.

Thank you for defending these colors, all the success in your new professional challenges. It beats with fury “, were the words of the club.

It was through a publication on the social networks of the Rojinegro team, where the loss of these three players was announced, who had already been hearing the rumor of their departure for a few weeks.

One of the most surprising is the loss of Víctor Malcorra, since he was a footballer widely used by Diego Cocca in his matches, while Correa only started in 3 games in the last tournament and Escobar was playing with the U-20.

