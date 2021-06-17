Liga MX: Atlas makes official the signing of Julián Quiñones for the Apertura 2021

Los Rojinegros del Atlas began with their preparation for the 2021 Apertura Tournament and this Wednesday, June 16, they announced the hiring of Julian Quinones as his first booster for next season.

Through their social networks, the Foxes announced the signing of Quinones, who arrives from the UANL Tigres, after he passed the corresponding medical examinations in “the burrow.”

“The time has come to sweat for these colors, @ julian_quiones3. In the stands La Fiel will support you, and the Red and the Black will be something unmatched … “

Quiñones came to the Tigres since 2015, but was loaned a couple of times to clubs like Venados de Mérida and Lobos BUAP. It was until the Apertura 2018 when the forward stayed in the Tigres squad permanently, playing five seasons with the Monterrey team, getting a Liga MX title, a Champion of Champions and a Concacaf Champions League.

In his last season with the felines, Quiñones played a total of seven games, two of them as a starter, accumulating 274 minutes and scoring only one goal.

