Liga MX: Atlas makes official the signing of Franco Troyansky for the Apertura 2021

Los Rojinegros del Atlas continue to strengthen their squad for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and this Saturday, June 26, they made official the hiring of the 24-year-old Argentine striker, Franco Troyansky.

Through their social networks, Foxes announced the signing of Troyansky, who comes from the San Lorenzo de Almagro, of the Argentine Super League, although his letter belongs to Union Athletic Club.

Also read: MLS: Alan Pulido turns on the alarms after a severe injury at Sporting KC vs LAFC

“Now is the time for you to join the Rojinegros, Franco Troyansky. This shirt gets sweaty with Fury, Struggle and Honor! “

Now is the time for you to join the Rojinegros, Franco Troyansky. This shirt is sweaty with Fury, Fight and Honor! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MX4fPHBiXE – Atlas FC (@atlasfc) June 27, 2021

“YOU ARE ALREADY PART OF THE MEXICAN FOOTBALL ACADEMY, FRANCO TROYANSKY!”

In his last campaign with San Lorenzo, Franco Troyansky played a total of 15 matches between the League Cup, the Copa Libertadores and the South American Cup, in which he scored two goals and one assist.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content