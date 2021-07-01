Liga MX: Atlas makes official the renewal of 4 elements for the Apertura 2021

The Rojinegros del Atlas continue with their preparation for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and now confirmed the continuity of four elements, which renewed their contract with the Foxes.

Through their social networks, Los Rojinegros del Atlas announced the renewal of Diego Barbosa, Jesús Angulo, Gaddi Aguirre Y Martin Nervo, who will continue to be part of the Guadalajara institution.

Also read: Club América: Henry Martín breaks the silence about the arrest of his brother

“This project and transformation require a Rojinegra solidity and continuity … That is why Diego Barbosa, Jesús Angulo, Gaddi Aguirre and Martín Nervo, renew their commitment to these glorious colors. To continue with Fury, Fight and Honor, boys! “

INTENSITY, COMMITMENT, LEADERSHIP AND IDENTITY … That represents them as part of this Club that continues to transform and we have no doubt that with its renewal, those and all its qualities will increase even more, Diego, Angulo, Nervo and Gaddi. LET’S GO THE REDS! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tq6qBP9AdB – Atlas FC (@atlasfc) June 30, 2021

Diego Barbosa and Gaddi Aguirre are homegrown players for the Rojinegros del Atlas, who will continue in the team, while Jesús Angulo arrived at the Zorros from Santos Laguna for the 2019 Apertura.

For his part, Hugo Martín Nervo, emerged from Argentina’s Arsenal, arrived in the 2019 Apertura at Atlas from Santos Laguna, and now after ending his relationship with the Warriors, he renewed with the Rojinegros as a free agent.

This project and transformation require a Rojinegra solidity and continuity … That is why Diego Barbosa, Jesús Angulo, Gaddi Aguirre and Martín Nervo, renew their commitment to these glorious colors. ❤️ On with Fury, Fight and Honor, guys! pic.twitter.com/9sVBr6i6xb – Atlas FC (@atlasfc) June 30, 2021

Visit our channel

Youtube

for you to enjoy our content: