Liga MX: Atlas loses Edyairth Ortega for the start of Apertura 2021

Los Rojinegros del Atlas continue with their preseason heading to the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX and have already suffered their first loss, as Edyairth ortega He was operated on for a hernia and will be out of activity for the next few months.

Through their networks, the red and black shared the medical report of Edyairth ortega, who was operated on for a herniated disc in the lumbar region, so he will be out of activity for 3 to 4 months.

“He underwent surgery during this month, the above due to a herniated disc in the lumbar region, for which his reintegration to the first team training is expected within 12 to 15 weeks”

In Clausura 2021, the 24-year-old midfielder played only two games, entering the final minutes as a substitute, accumulating less than 1% of possible minutes in the season, playing against Atlético de San Luis and Puebla.

