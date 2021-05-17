Liga MX: Atlas FC would be reinforced with Darío Lezcano for the Apertura 2021

Los Rojinegros del Atlas have been eliminated by La Franja del Puebla in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League. However, despite being out of the competition for the title, the ‘Zorros’ are already thinking about next season and would have the FC Juárez striker in their sights Dario Lezcano.

According to information revealed by TUDN, the Atlas would have Darío Lezcano in its sights and would go with everything to reinforce itself with the Uruguayan attacker from Bravos de Juárez, although at the moment it has not been indicated if there would be an offer or the amounts that would be handled by this movement.

Darío Lezcano in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with FC Juárez, scored five goals, gave two assists in 13 games, accounting for 76% of the total minutes, being a very important player for the team in the scoring phase.

It should be remembered that Juárez had two coaches this season, with Luis Fernando Tena being the first in turn who left through the back door after the results were not given in the middle of the season and then Alfonso Sosa arrived to occupy that position. on the bench.

For its part, Atlas would have the intention of reinforcing its forward with players who are more effective in the face of goal and Lezcano would be a very good option for the Rojinegros. It should be remembered that the Uruguayan striker was in the crosshairs in transfer markets passed by Cruz Azul and Club América.

