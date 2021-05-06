Liga MX: Atlas FC, the lucky charm for Chivas in Liguilla

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to qualify for the Liguilla del Closing 2021 of the MX League when they are measured in the repechage phase against the Tuzos del Pachuca, while in another key the Rojinegros del Atlas will seek their lives against the Tigres de la UANL and in the event that the Guadalajara clubs advance, the great ‘beneficiary’ would be the herd.

This is how history marks it, since every time Chivas and Atlas have coincided in Liguilla, Guadalajara either ends up becoming champion, or manages to eliminate the foxes if they run into each other at the big party.

It should be remembered that in the Clausura 2017 and in the Apertura 2006, Chivas managed to lift the Liga MX title by eliminating Atlas on one occasion. In 2017, those led at that time by Matías Almyeda, equaled 1-1 on aggregate and qualified for the next phase.

For its part, in 2006, Chivas was crowned in the final against Toluca at Nemesio Diez, coinciding with Atlas in the big party, without facing them, but playing both teams.

For the Clausura 2015, Chivas and Atlas once again coincided in the Liguilla and they saw each other, where the Flock would eliminate the Rojinegros in the Quarterfinals. In the Apertura 2004 the story would be the same, both played in the quarterfinals and it was the Rojiblancos who advanced.

Finally, in the distant summer of 2000, both Chivas and Atlas met again in the quarterfinals and it was Guadalajara that emerged victorious and advanced to the next round in that championship.

