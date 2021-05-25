Liga MX: Atlas FC seeks Chivas striker as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

The Rojinegros del Atlas are already beginning to structure their team for the next Apertura 2021 tournament after being eliminated in the Liguilla by Puebla and one of the players that interest the board is the striker of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara Ronaldo Cisneros.

According to information revealed by Gabriel Tamayo, Grupo Orlegi wants Ronaldo Cisneros to play in the Atlas next season, although there is currently no offer but the interest is more than real.

As detailed in the information, there may be an opportunity for him to go to Santos although in principle Orlegi wants him to reinforce the Atlas for the next tournament.

“Ronaldo Cisneros could go to Atlas. Grupo Orlegi wants to recover the player and does not rule out leaving him in Guadalajara with nothing more than a team change. It would be one of the current teams where he could have minutes in First. It is hardly an intention, there is still no offer. ”Tamayo revealed in networks.

It should be noted that Chivas released a few days ago its list of transferable players for the next campaign and Cisneros is one of them, since in the Clausura 2021 he only played 22 minutes in two games.

