Liga MX: Atlas FC interested in Diego Valdés as reinforcement

Los Rojinegros del Atlas would have in their sights Diego Valdés, Santos Laguna midfielder for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX.

According to information revealed by Jorge Víctor García, Atlas is very interested in obtaining the services of the Santos midfielder and would seek his hiring for the 2021 Apertura.

“Atlas wants Diego Valdés.”, Víctor reported on social networks without giving more details but the Rojinegros would go for the midfielder who achieved the runner-up with Santos in the last Clausura 2021.

SANTOS LAGUNA • Betsiel went to Querétaro. • Orrantia near Mazatlán. • America asked about Gibran Lajud. • There are talks with Abella. • Correa will report with @ClubSantos. • Colo-Colo after Jeraldino, but Almada has it contemplated. • Atlas wants Diego Valdés. – Jorge Víctor García (@ jorgevictor23) June 11, 2021

Valdés has played 82 games with the Santos Laguna shirt where he has scored 17 goals and has given 11 assists since his arrival from Monarcas Morelia in the 2019 Liga MX Clausura.

For now, in the Atlas they would be looking for signings towards the next tournament since Javier Correa and Ignacio Malcorra have already been discharged by the Rojinegro team so the Chilean Diego Valdés would be one of the options.

