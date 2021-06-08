in Football

Liga MX: Atlas fans celebrate the departure of Víctor Malcorra and Javier Correa

Some fans of the Guadalajara Atlas inside of MX League, celebrated the announcement of their board of directors informing the departure of the footballers Víctor Malcorra and Javier Correa, after finishing the recent Guardians Tournament 2021.

It was through the social networks of the Rojinegro team, where the board of directors officially announced the loss of both Argentine footballers for the start of the preseason of the Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Andrés Guarded is torn to pieces for missing a penalty; the first with the TRI

After making this information known, the fans of the Rojinegros were noticed on social networks celebrating the departure of both elements, ensuring that there were plenty of Diego Cocca’s squad.

Víctor Malcorra was one of the most regular elements of the Atlas coach in the last year, seeing action in almost every game and scoring 5 goals, being one of the few salvageable players.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Brazil, the party of chaos

Demystify ETFs with Passive Management