Liga MX: Atlas fans celebrate the departure of Víctor Malcorra and Javier Correa

Some fans of the Guadalajara Atlas inside of MX League, celebrated the announcement of their board of directors informing the departure of the footballers Víctor Malcorra and Javier Correa, after finishing the recent Guardians Tournament 2021.

It was through the social networks of the Rojinegro team, where the board of directors officially announced the loss of both Argentine footballers for the start of the preseason of the Apertura 2021 Tournament.

After making this information known, the fans of the Rojinegros were noticed on social networks celebrating the departure of both elements, ensuring that there were plenty of Diego Cocca’s squad.

Víctor Malcorra was one of the most regular elements of the Atlas coach in the last year, seeing action in almost every game and scoring 5 goals, being one of the few salvageable players.

They finally realized that Correa cannot be on campus. Malcorra no longer wanted to play, he touched the ball and sent it back instead of going to face. Escobar had no chance but luck for him. – Luis Hernandez (@ LuisFer_119) June 7, 2021

Neither Malcorra nor Escobar (who?) Nor CORREA follow, what a beautiful moment. – Daniel (@ d4208) June 7, 2021

