Liga MX: Atlas excites his fans with Andrés Guarded as reinforcement

In the middle of the season of rumors of signings and announcements of reinforcements, the Rojinegros del Atlas put the spirits of their fans to the top with an enigmatic video on their social networks in which they left ‘encrypted’ a message that their fans interpreted as the possible signing of Andrés Guarded.

“I will always be Rojinegro”, published the official account of Atlas, accompanying the video where it appears Jorge Riestra, President of the Guadalajara club, who promises to transform the institution.

Atlas fans related the posted message to Andrés Guarded, well The little Prince said goodbye with these same words when he left for La Liga de España when signing for the Deportivo La Coruña 14 years ago.

Well, that clears up the mystery of why this season’s red and black passes are so expensive. The return of the captain of the Mexican team is coming. pic.twitter.com/aB8h3hxh1Z – Luis Hernandez (@ LuisFer_119) June 28, 2021

Most of the fans were excited about the possible return of one of the last great figures that has given the burrow of the Atlas, since they believe that the return of Guarded is viable, who is in the final stage of his career, but still with great quality of soccer in their boots.

Guarded has played for La Coruña, Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV and currently plays for Real Betis, a club with which he has a current contract until 2022.

The Little Prince is valued at 1.5 million euros.

HOW MUCH DOES ANDRÉS GUARDADO EARN?

Andrés Guarded receives a figure of approximately 1,778,330 euros, which means that his monthly salary is 148,194, 16 euros; about 180 thousand dollars a month; 2.16 million dollars a year.

With the Mexican National Team, Guarded has more than 150 official matches, participating in 4 World Cups, scoring 28 goals and 30 assists.

