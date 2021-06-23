Liga MX: Atlas enters the fight for forward Franco Troyansky

The whole of the Guadalajara Atlas within the MX League, would enter the fight to reinforce his squad with the Argentine footballer Franco Troyansky, from the Union Club of Santa Fe of the Argentine Super League.

According to sources from the sports journalist César Luis Merlo of TyC Sports, the board of the Rojinegros is very close to closing the signing of Troyansky for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

The 24-year-old South American forward would join the Argentine Diego Cocca’s team through a one-year loan with an option to buy, seeking to fill the gap left vacant after the departure of Renato Ibarra.

Franco Troyansky rang a few tournaments to arrive as a reinforcement of the Puebla Strip, in addition to the fact that the group of Talleres de Córdoba of the Argentine Super League also seeks his signing.

