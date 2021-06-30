Liga MX: Atlas Directive hopes the continuity of Camilo Vargas and Jesús Ángulo

The board of the Club Atlas de Guadalajara headed by Jose Riestra on the MX League, hopes to confirm the continuity of the players Camilo Vargas Y Jesus Angle, facing the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

We hope in the next few weeks to be able to announce the continuity of Jesús Angulo in the team, who ended his loan at Atlas, “were the words of Jesús Riestra.

The president of the Rojinegro team assured in an interview in front of the media, that they seek to announce the continuity of Jesús Ángulo for the next season, since the player’s loan in the team has ended.

Camilo Vargas stays in @atlasfc José Riestra, President of the team affirmed that the Colombian will continue as red and black, although he said he could not control if something strange happens … The answer today is: Vargas stays pic.twitter.com/wrOBVXMe6V – Jesús Omaña (@ JesusOmana93) June 30, 2021

For his part, José Riestra stressed that the footballer Camilo Vargas is still in the team for the moment, but he did not rule out not being able to stop him in case a better proposal for the Colombian arrives.

