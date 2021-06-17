Liga MX: Atlas announced its preseason games for Apertura 2021

Los Rojinegros del Atlas will begin their preparation for the next Liga MX 2021 Apertura Tournament and have already presented their calendar of friendly matches for their preseason, against teams of different categories.

The first match will be on July 3 against Colima FC, a Premier League team (third division), and then travel to the United States and face the Eagles of America on the 7th, at Paypal Park, located in the city. from San Jose, California.

The rest of the preseason will be in Mexican territory, as the matches against Dorados de Sinaloa, TM Fútbol Club and Atlético de San Luis will be played at the Jalisco Stadium on July 10, 14 and 17.

“This takes more and more Red and Black flavor… Our next friendly matches of the #PretemporadaRojinegra have been confirmed. And we go with Fury, Fight and Honor “

The first part of the Rojinegros preseason will be from June 18 to Sunday 20, and then travel to the Riviera Maya and train from June 21 to July 1, continuing after a couple of days with friendly duels.

