Liga MX: Atlas and Juárez ‘fight’ for the Expansion League goalkeeper; they look for it as reinforcement

Andrés Sánchez, goalkeeper of the Alteños from Tepatitlan, became one of the revelations of Liga de Expansión MX and the quality of the Mexican goalkeeper has not gone unnoticed in Liga MX and two teams would be interested in the goalkeeper.

Andrés Sánchez, a 23-year-old goalkeeper, is being closely followed by Atlas and Juárez, according to Record journalist Luis Castillo.

Also read: Club América: Tigres players who could change for Federico Viñas

Sánchez is a youth squad for Los Tuzos del Pachuca, where he played from 2013 to 2018 in the lower categories until he left to try his luck at Salamanca in Spain.

In 2020 he returned to Mexico to play with Tepatitlán and 34 games were enough to go down in history with the Alteño team and attract the attention of Liga MX.

The 23-year-old Mexican goalkeeper is originally from Juárez and currently resides in Jalisco, so his two destinations, Atlas and Juárez, sound attractive to the goalkeeper.