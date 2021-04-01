Liga MX: Atlas and Atlético San Luis keep 6 teams “alive”

The fight to get out of the last place in the percentage table by the end of Clausura 2021 has become tighter than ever between the Athletic of San Luis and the Rojinegros del Atlas, and this would end up “benefiting” six teams from the bottom of the table.

Prior to matchday 13, the Rojinegros are classified to Liguilla in sixth place, with 18 units; Meanwhile he Athletic of San Luis it is in position 13, with 12 points. Despite this, it would be the Potosinos who would classify Liguilla if the tournament ended at this time.

At the end of the season, the team that finishes at the bottom of the percentage will not be able to qualify for the playoffs / league, so at this time the last classified would be the 13th place (Atlético San Luis).

Due to its proximity to the last playoff spot, it is quite likely that the Potosinos will finish the season in 12th place or higher, and with Atlas also classified, this opens the doors for the teams at the bottom of the table to follow aspiring to the repechage in 13th place, since one of these two clubs will not be able to be in the big party due to relegation

Prior to this date 13, practically all the teams in the MX League are still alive, since the last place in the general table is 3 points from Atlético de San Luis and 4 from Pachuca, which is technically the last classified as number 12 .

The six teams that still hope to enter, either as 12 or as 13 are Tigres, Pumas, Chivas, Necaxa and Bravos de Juárez.

