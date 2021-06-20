Liga MX: Atlante FC will have two reinforcements from Pumas UNAM for AP21

The Iron Colts of the Atlante will have as reinforcements two players from the UNAM Pumas for the next season of the MX Expansion League and they will be the homegrown players Brian Figueroa and Bryan Mendoza, who did not find a place in the MX League with the university students and they will leave with the Barcelona team.

According to the official website of the MX Expansion League, Atlante has already tied Bryan Mendoza and Brian Figueroa from the Pumas to reinforce the team after not finding a place in the MX League.

“REINFORCEMENTS MADE IN CU. The Colts of @Atlante, thinking about # Apertura2021, will have a couple of reinforcements formed in @PumasMX, with Brian Figueroa and Bryan Mendoza, with experience in the @LigaBBVAMX. “, Reported the Expansion League in its official social networks.

Bryan Mendoza has played 29 games with the Pumas jersey, where he scored 3 goals, while with the Pumas Tabasco team he played 17 games and managed to score 5 goals.

Brian Figueroa played 59 games with the Pumas, where he managed to score a goal and give 4 assists. In Pumas Tabasco he played 19 games and scored 5 goals and gave 3 assists.

