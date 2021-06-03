Liga MX: At what level does Miguel Layún reach Club América?

The winger Miguel Layún returns to the America club, club of his loves and with which he won two league titles and where he went as an idol to European football. Now, at the age of 32, he returns to Coapa to fight for a starting position in Santiago Solari’s eleven.

Layún, who can play as a winger for both bands or also in the midfield, being a multifunctional player.

Although the fans of America ‘denied’ that the signing was two years late, Layún has shown that he still has the level to play at the highest level of demand.

With Rayados, Layún played as the undisputed starter in the 2019 Apertura, a tournament in which they were champions, however, his minutes were falling and in the 2021 Guardians, he only played 15 games, 10 as a starter.

Layún, with Rayados, played as a right back, a position that he comes to cover at Club América, however, he has declared that it is one of the positions where he does not feel comfortable.

With Rayados he scored 5 goals and showed that one of his great strengths is long-distance shooting and free throws.