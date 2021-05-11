Liga MX: Arturo Brizio qualifies as perfect the refereeing work in the playoffs

The final phase of Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX has started with the repechage stage, where they defined the last four guests to the round of the Quarterfinals in Mexican soccer.

After celebrating the four games in the reclassification, Arturo Brizio has revealed his referee analysis of the referees who saw action in that stay within the contest, facing the Mexican football league.

The president of the Arbitration Commission affirmed that the work of the whistlers and the support of the VAR Responsible for the actions in the playoffs were perfect and that was not a determining factor in the games.

The game of the Tuzos del Pachuca against the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara was the most marked by two abrupt plays that merited an expulsion by side and ending only by admonishing those involved.

“Pachuca vs Guadalajara match, the Guadalajara player makes a reckless tackle sweeping the ground and making contact with his opponent; the referee signals a fault and warns the offender, the VAR through the silent review confirms the decision. It is a correct arbitration decision. The Pachuca player sweeps and kicks his opponent, the referee sanctions the foul and warns the player, considering that the tackle is reckless; the VAR through the silent review confirms the decision. It is a correct referee decision. ” , is expressed.

