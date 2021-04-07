Liga MX: Arturo Brizio qualifies as almost perfect matchday 13 on his Monday of reports

The head of arbitration in Mexican soccer Arturo Brizio Carter, noted as an almost perfect day the date 13 of Liga MX, in his arbitration analysis of the week after what happened in the Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Cruz Azul willing to sell Orbelín Pineda, they await an offer

León match against Toluca, in this action the assistant referee considers that there is a punishable offside position of the León striker who executes the cue pass. The VAR from the silent review confirms his decision, the player starts at the moment of the touch in a correct position, so the VAR had to mark that the goal was good and the referee rectified “, were the words of Brizio Carter.

According to the weekly analysis carried out by the referee in Mexico, only the goal annulled by the León team against him due to an alleged misplaced situation, was the only serious mistake that was made this week by the Liga MX whistlers.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Other controversial plays of the day such as the expulsion of Vikonis from Mazatlán FC, the penalty in favor of Atlas against Xolos, an unmarked penalty hand against Rayados and a penalty that was not scored in favor of Chivas, were classified as correct decisions by the whistlers.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content