Liga MX: Arturo Brizio defended the work of the VAR in the Clausura 2021

Arturo Brizio, president of the Arbitration Commission of the Mexican Football Federation, came out in defense of the work of the VAR so far in the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, as he assured that he has helped in a large number of decisions throughout the championship.

At a press conference, Brizio noted that in the regular phase of Guardians 2021 A total of 14 errors were made, which without the use of the VAR There would have been 98 failures, because 84 decisions were rectified, showing the great percentage of effectiveness of this tool.

“The contribution of the #VAR represents a ratio of 7 to 1 in the reduction of errors. In the current tournament there have been 14 errors, which without the #VAR would be 98, since 84 corrections occurred “

In addition, Arturo Brizio spoke about the work of the new Director of Instruction, Enrique Oses, ahead of the start of the 2021 Clausura League, noting that he hopes to further raise the level of Mexican arbitration.

“From the hand of Professor Osses and the entire panel of instructors, we were able to carry out face-to-face work with elite referees for the league”

