Liga MX: Arturo Brizio clarifies the controversial plays of the first leg matches in the league

Refereeing was once again the main subject of accusations and criticism before the controversial decisions that led to the first leg matches in the quarterfinal round of Liga MX, in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

Arturo Brizio, the president of the Femexfut Refereeing Commission, has described the work of the referees as perfect and clarifying each of the controversial plays of the first chapter of each tie.

Read also: Liga MX: Cruz Azul received a “serenade” prior to the return vs Toluca (VIDEO)

“Atlas vs Puebla match in this one played at the time of the Atlas player’s head touch, his partner is enabled by the Puebla player, in the image you can see the foot of the defender closer to the goal line than that of his opponent; As stated in rule 11, the referee gave the goal and the VAR, after checking all the shots, confirmed his decision and because it is a fact, the on-court review is not necessary. It is a correct referee decision. “

“Pachuca vs América match, the player from América committed a rough and serious game foul, with excessive force and without the possibility of playing with the ball and putting the physical integrity of his opponent at risk; the referee sanctioned the foul and showed the card red and the VAR through the silent review confirms its decision. It is a correct arbitration decision. “

“Toluca vs Cruz Azul match in this action the Cruz Azul player tries to play with the ball, but fails to do so by recklessly hitting his opponent’s leg with his knee; the referee sanctions a penalty and the VAR checks all shots and confirms the referee’s decision. It is a correct referee’s decision. “

Read also: Atlas: Renato Ibarra enters the call for the Rojinegros for the return vs Club Puebla

“Santos vs Monterrey game in this action there is a friction between two opposing players and one of them falls to the grass, the referee lets the action continue and the VAR suggests the on-court review due to the possibility of violent behavior; the VAR protocol provides this situation as an incident not seen by the referee, after reviewing the shots the referee realizes that what happened was a provocation warning both players for unsportsmanlike conduct. It is a correct referee decision, “he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content