Liga MX: Arturo Brizio Carter places Mexican refereeing among the best in the world

Arturo Brizio Carter, holder of arbitration committee of Liga MX, assured that the Mexican whistlers are among the best in the world, after what has happened in the recent campaign of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Chivas willing to sell one of its figures in the Clausura 2021

For sure. There are no secrets, they are the referees who have carried the weight of the championship “, were the words of Arturo Brizio Carter.

The former international whistler for Mexico spoke for the TUDN program ‘Line of Four’, where he assured that Mexican arbitration is one of the best in the world by having elements like Santander, Guerrero, Ortiz and Hernández.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

Since Santander, Guerrero, Ortiz, Hernández are at a high level, does the Mexican refereeing place among the best in the world? ️ “Without a doubt”: Arturo Brizio Exclusively for @ Lineade4TUDN

By TUDN pic.twitter.com/CJBjZfGyHQ – Line 4 (@ Lineade4TUDN) May 19, 2021

Arturo Brizio Carter made it clear that these four elements have carried the weight of the season, but acknowledged that they must seek more opportunities for young people for generational change.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content