Liga MX: Ariel Holan’s first words as coach of La Fiera

After the end of the era of Ignacio Ambriz on the club’s bench, the Esmeraldas de León have confirmed the arrival of Ariel Holan as the team’s new coach for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the whole of the Fiera spread a telephone number that made direct contact with the Argentine strategist and where he reveals that he has become the new technical director of the institution.

Given the great reception that the faithful fans of the Panzas Verdes team have shown, coach Ariel Holan has addressed with an emotional message to all the fans of the Bajío squad.

“Hi, I’m Ariel Holan, I received all your messages; I am very happy to join the Lion, thank you very much for receiving me, I am very happy and eager to work. I send you a big hug and we will see each other soon. Being fierce is a pride “, he expressed.

Coach Ariel Holan will have his first adventure as a coach in the MX League, after his time in the Argentine League with the clubs Defense and Justice, Independent; in Chile with the Catholic University and in Brazil with the Saints.

Among the palm groves in the Argentine strategist’s career, the Copa Sudamericana won in 2017 with Independiente de Avellaneda stands out; in addition to a league title in Chile and in the second division in Argentina.