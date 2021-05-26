Liga MX: Ariel Holan prioritizes the renewal of Emmanuel Gigliotti in León

The Argentine coach Ariel holan Club León de la MX League, put the continuity of the striker as a priority Emmanuel Gigliotti, facing the start of the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from the sports journalist César Luis Merlo of TyC Sports, the South American coach placed the continuity of “Puma” with the priority label that his letter belongs to Deportivo Toluca.

According to the same Argentine journalist, the directors of both teams are already in talks, with the intention that the forward’s loan be extended for 6 more months, by the directors of the Panzas Verdes.

Toluca and León are kept in talks by Emmanuel Gigliotti La Fiera wants to keep the Argentine on its squad, so it seeks an arrangement with the scarlet board. The option is a loan extension and Toluca in return would ask for a Leon play. #DiablosTwitteros – Adriana Maldonado (@AdriMaldonadoL) May 25, 2021

Emmanuel Gigliotti adds 2 seasons with the Esmeraldas team, where he accumulated 27 league games and scored a total of 7 goals, in addition to lifting the league title in the 2020 Guardians Tournament.

THE REUNITING OF THE ‘PUMA’ AND ARIEL HOLAN Ariel Holan already directed Emanuel Gigliotti in Independiente de Avellaneda and managed to get his best performance, now he will seek to replicate it in Club León. pic.twitter.com/1sYDi9eHLC – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 25, 2021

