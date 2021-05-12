Liga MX: Ariel Holan gave the green light to the arrival of Santiago Ormeño to León

Santiago Ormeño, current striker La Franja del Puebla, would have many possibilities to reinforce Club León for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX instead of Chivas and Pachuca, which are the other two clubs that would be behind his services and that would already have had close ups.

According to information revealed by André Marín on the Fox Sports Radio program, Ariel Holan, La Fiera’s new coach, would have already checked the arrival of Santiago Ormeo for the next tournament, which means that he would be a player of his grade and that fits the style of play you want to apply in the Lion.

“HOLAN YA LO PALOMEÓ (SANTIAGO ORMEÑO)”, announced Marín during the program that is consistent with various information that assures that Ormeño is very close to the Esmeraldas.

In the present Clausura 2021 Santiago Ormeño has scored nine goals in the present Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX with Puebla and has provided an assist in 79% of the minutes played.

The Strip managed to qualify directly for the Liguilla of the tournament together with Cruz Azul, Club América and Rayados de Monterrey and will face Atlas in the quarterfinals of the big party.

