Liga MX: Ariel Holan commits to lift Club León in the 2021 Apertura

The new coach of the Club Leon Ariel Holan, spoke of the challenge he will have when directing in the MX League for him Opening 2021, ensuring that he feels comfortable with his arrival in Mexico and with the team that the beast has to face the next tournament.

“It is a very nice challenge in my career, very happy to be here with a very solid institution, very serious, with a team that has been doing well in recent years. My coaching staff comes with great enthusiasm to achieve important things with the club “.

“When we analyzed the team and its players, it gave us a lot of peace of mind that their idiosyncrasy is similar to ours. That communion is very important when leading a team.”

“It is very important, we have been talking about it. We agree that we have a base that gives us hope. We are analyzing the adjustments regarding the incorporations. (The reinforcements) They have to complete the squad or be a specific contribution in a specific place.”

Holan took time to talk about the dispute for his first championship, when he faced Cruz Azul in the Champion of Champions, in addition to recognizing the work of Elías Hernández, a new reinforcement from his rival.

“We are going to do our best to be at the height of such an important game. Cruz Azul was a fair champion, he deservedly won the tournament. But we are focused on starting the process on Monday, June 7 with all the energy and the commitment to have a Lion that infects, that is the protagonist of all tournaments at the local and international level “.

“He is a great footballer, we worked from the first minute with the technical area of ​​the club, with the president, the analysis of the players was permanent. It is a teamwork that we develop day by day.”

