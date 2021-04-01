Liga MX: Are you leaving Tigres? Ricardo Ferretti spoke about his renewal

Ricardo Ferretti He returned to Tigres training on Monday, after undergoing hip surgery, for which he was resting for a week and a half. His place was taken by Juninho and the ‘Chima ‘Ruiz, who convinced the board for a future project.

However, after the FIFA Date, and with his sights set on matchday 13 of Clausura 2021, Ricardo Ferretti spoke at a press conference, revealing his future with the club, recalling that in recent days there has been a lot of talk about his renewal.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo seeks Club in Europe; Asked his agent to accommodate him for the summer

“I think that you are more concerned than one. Don’t worry, calm down, my contract is approved.”

It should be remembered that several media pointed out that after the operation suffered by ‘Tuca’, the directive was going to analyze the continuity of the strategist; however, everything seems to indicate that he will continue to lead the team. On the other hand, he thanked the health authorities for the vaccination protocol, indicating that the organization was very good.

Also read: Club Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán, with their worst level of productivity in the Clausura 2021