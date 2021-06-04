Liga MX: Are you leaving Cruz Azul? Juan Reynoso wants to direct in Europe

Juan Reynoso is the man of the moment, ending the drought of titles of the Blue Cross after 23 years. He has not yet signed his renewal, but the Peruvian strategist intends to mark an era with the celestial picture.

In an interview for Halftime, Reynoso indicates that he wants to stay in La Noria; However, he revealed that one of his dreams for the future is to be able to direct in Europe and return to his country to lead the Peruvian National Team.

“In the short term I want to continue consolidating in Cruz Azul and God wants to leave a good base in the work of minors. From there I would like to have an opportunity in Europe and later I will think about returning to my country either with Selection or in some position of technical direction with minors. For now I am doing my pininos here in Mexico and God wants to continue achieving things here “.

HISTORICAL! Juan Reynoso is the first in Cruz Azul history to be champion as a player and technical director. #IDOL pic.twitter.com/EXNBgm08bm – The Blue Blood (Cruz Azul) (@LaSangreAzulMx) May 31, 2021

For his part, Reynoso pointed out that he is just sizing up what happened last weekend on the Azteca Stadium field, indicating that an institution like Cruz Azul was already missing the league title.

“I am super happy, already falling on the 20th, grateful to the boys and the response of the people. We all knew that the championship was needed, but we just realized how important it has been.”