Liga MX: Are you going to Atlas? Julián Quiñones’s girlfriend reveals her destiny for the 2021 Apertura (PHOTO)

After it came to light that it would be the new reinforcement of the Red and Black Atlas for the Opening tournament 2021, Ana Gabriela, the girlfriend of forward Julián Quiñones held a farewell party for him, revealing the colors that he will defend next season.

Through Twitter, the sentimental partner of the Colombian attacker spread the images and videos where they appear in their home decorated with black and red balloons, characteristic of the Academy painting, accompanied by the following legend.

“The best is yet to come my love! Always together, I love you infinite !!!”, he wrote.

Ana Gabriela and Julián Quiñones at the farewell party in Monterrey. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @anagabrielaef

In the absence of the official announcement, forward Julián Quiñones would close his stage in the UANL Tigers after winning two titles of MX League, two Champion of Champions and the Concacaf Champions League after four seasons.

