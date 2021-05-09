Liga MX: Are you following in Solari’s footsteps? Roberto Carlos reveals Mexican soccer offers

The legend of Brazilian soccer and Real Madrid, Roberto Carlos, who currently works for the + Spanish team, revealed in a conversation with several journalists that teams from the MX LeagueThey have sought him out to direct.

One of the best defenders in history already has experience on the bench, since he has managed to direct in Turkey, Russia, Qatar and India, he was also a trainer in the lower categories of the Real Madrid.

Also read: Club América recovers Emanuel Aguilera for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla

“They have already made me several offers to go to work, I have a contract in Madrid and it is difficult to leave at the moment, but it may be that one day I will be there, I do not know which club but only the joy of receiving the call of presidents or agents of clubs in Mexico is a good sign, I am close, but for now I want to enjoy Madrid and my home ”.

Roberto Carlos Coaching in Mexican soccer? The legend of @realmadrid revealed that there are teams in the #LigaMX that have looked for him Know what they have to offer to convince you pic.twitter.com/a180GFxvKv – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) May 9, 2021

Read also. Liga MX: Florian Thauvin’s injury that worries the UANL Tigres

However, the Brazilian did not reveal the names of the teams out of respect and mentioned that at the moment it is difficult for him to come, since he works with the merengue team, but he left a ‘little note’ for those who look for them in the future.