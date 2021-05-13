Liga MX: Aquivaldo Mosquera with a divided heart before Pachuca vs Club América

Aquivaldo mosquera, former defender of the Tuzos del Pachuca and Club América among other teams in the MX League, recalled his time with both teams and assured that this afternoon’s meeting in the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla will be exciting, as it will be with a divided heart.

In an interview for Marca Claro, Mosquera chose the most important moment that he lived in both Pachuca and América, pointing out that the title of the Copa Sudamericana with the Tuzos and the final of the Clausura 2013 against Cruz Azul with the Eagles, are the most valuable from their perspective.

“There is the divided heart, it is a 50-50. Yes, thank God since I arrived in Pachuca, they really treated me as if I were at home. And since I came back from Spain to play for America, the truth is that they treated me just as well, I made many friends and I am very grateful. “

“My best memories with Pachuca were when we won the Copa Sudamericana in Chile in 2006, and with America it was when I lifted the trophy when we beat Cruz Azul.”

Aquivaldo Mosquera played 116 games with Pachuca, where he scored eight goals and gave two assists, while with América he played 199 games, scoring seven goals and giving three assists.

